Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading Up 421.3%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) shares rose 421.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 408,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 302,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Dais Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Dais Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The firm focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form.

See Also

