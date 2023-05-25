Dana D. Behar Acquires 20,000 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) Director Dana D. Behar purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,991 shares in the company, valued at $566,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Featured Articles

