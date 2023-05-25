Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $4.73. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,867 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Data I/O in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Data I/O Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Data I/O by 119.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

