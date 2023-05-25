Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $4.73. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,867 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Data I/O in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Data I/O Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Data I/O by 119.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Data I/O
Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data I/O (DAIO)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.