David Macgeorge Sells 2,500,000 Shares of SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Stock

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Rating) insider David Macgeorge sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.71 ($0.47), for a total transaction of A$1,777,500.00 ($1,185,000.00).

SRG Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get SRG Global alerts:

SRG Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from SRG Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. SRG Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About SRG Global

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset maintenance, mining services, and engineering and construction services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Asset Maintenance; Mining Services; and Engineering and Construction segments. The Asset Maintenance segment supplies integrated services to customers in various sectors, including oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, offshore, mining, power generation, water treatment plants, commissioning, decommissioning, shutdowns, and civil works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.