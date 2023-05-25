Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,672 ($45.67).

A number of research firms recently commented on DPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,070 ($50.62) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,112 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($57.21) to GBX 4,000 ($49.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.45) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

LON DPH traded up GBX 81.29 ($1.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,183.29 ($39.59). The company had a trading volume of 996,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,297. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,842.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,222.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,944.67. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 2,473.32 ($30.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,882 ($48.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

