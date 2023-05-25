Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.10-21.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $466.54.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $450.01. 851,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $238.43 and a 52-week high of $503.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.