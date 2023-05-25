Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $517.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $443.86.
Deere & Company Stock Down 1.8 %
Deere & Company stock opened at $354.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.
Institutional Trading of Deere & Company
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
