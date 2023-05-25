Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $517.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $443.86.

Deere & Company stock opened at $354.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

