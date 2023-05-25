DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.45

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and traded as high as $31.30. DENSO shares last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 13,399 shares.

DENSO Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.01.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Research analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

