Der Meulen Leslie Van Sells 2,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Green Plains Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of GPRE traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 919,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $41.25.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.
About Green Plains
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.
