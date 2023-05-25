Der Meulen Leslie Van Sells 2,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Green Plains Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GPRE traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 919,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Green Plains by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Green Plains by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.