Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 5760370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Insider Transactions at Digital Turbine

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Turbine Trading Down 39.9 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 58,252 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

