Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $103.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,360.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,360.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,050 shares of company stock worth $4,855,991 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Diodes Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Diodes has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

