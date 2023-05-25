Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $103.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.83.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,360.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,360.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,050 shares of company stock worth $4,855,991 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of DIOD opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Diodes has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
