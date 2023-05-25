Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.02

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 24734528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

