Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $16.03

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $18.16. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 39,349,108 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 1,682,125 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,205,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after acquiring an additional 556,050 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 121,074 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 385,295 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

