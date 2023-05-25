Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAK. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $14,297,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,489,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,658,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 567,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,907. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

