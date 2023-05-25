Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 381,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,386,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Entergy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Activity

Entergy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $97.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.40. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

