Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Standex International by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Standex International by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $138.75. 2,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,933. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,149.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $106,039.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,474,417 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.