Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,423,000 after purchasing an additional 717,543 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,024,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 40,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

LNT traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 68,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

