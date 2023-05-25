Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE WHR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.69. 44,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.01. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -19.10%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

