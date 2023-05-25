Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 600 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $47,637,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 370,769 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 961,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after buying an additional 295,307 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 111.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after buying an additional 257,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,581. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.09.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

