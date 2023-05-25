Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.51. The stock had a trading volume of 83,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

