Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Docebo by 155.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Docebo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Docebo by 51.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

