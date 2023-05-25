Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $78.5-79.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.73 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.39)-$(0.27) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Domo Price Performance

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 480,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.16. Domo has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $684,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $684,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $72,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 554,810 shares of company stock worth $7,814,329 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 980,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 452,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Domo by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 81,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

