Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 6,027 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $88,958.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,702,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,726,036.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $78,782.47.

On Thursday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,430 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $79,875.30.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $536,200.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 60,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00.

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.86 million and a P/E ratio of -46.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donegal Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

