DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 6,955 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $465,219.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,811.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DoorDash Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $87.00.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DoorDash by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 563,688 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in DoorDash by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
