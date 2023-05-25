DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 6,955 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $465,219.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,811.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DoorDash by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 563,688 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in DoorDash by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

