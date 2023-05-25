DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Ravi Inukonda Sells 12,563 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 12,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $839,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,016,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

