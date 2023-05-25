DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 3,499 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $234,013.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $4,490,340.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $66.33 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

