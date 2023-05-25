DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 234.0% from the April 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $8,479,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,272,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

DLY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.44. 143,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

