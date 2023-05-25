DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.22

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 203155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $380,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $380,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,755,161 shares of company stock valued at $762,233,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

