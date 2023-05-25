DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of DKNG opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,309,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,784,717.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,340,985.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,671,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,308,569.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,309,265 shares in the company, valued at $132,784,717.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,406,727 shares of company stock valued at $51,370,309. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

