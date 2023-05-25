DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.
DraftKings Stock Performance
Shares of DKNG opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Articles
