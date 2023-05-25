Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 670.6% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRXGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 900 ($11.19) to GBX 875 ($10.88) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 625 ($7.77) to GBX 700 ($8.71) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Drax Group Price Performance

Drax Group stock remained flat at $7.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

Featured Articles

