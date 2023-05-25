Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.25% of Dream Finders Homes worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 17.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 44,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,584. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

