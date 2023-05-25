Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.00

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$21.00 and last traded at C$21.07, with a volume of 4670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45. The firm has a market cap of C$868.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Unlimited

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

In other Dream Unlimited news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 40,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.72, for a total value of C$998,762.16. Corporate insiders own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Unlimited

(Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.