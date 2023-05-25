Drexel Morgan & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 3.9% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,188,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $624,537,000 after purchasing an additional 291,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $665,497,000 after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.08. 6,199,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,228,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

