Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

