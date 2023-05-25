Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13.
In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.
DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.
