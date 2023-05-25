e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NYSE:ELF opened at $97.88 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,162 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,844. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

