E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.99

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $12.28. E.On shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 491 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.
E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.
