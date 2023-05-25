easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Increased to GBX 635 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.59) to GBX 635 ($7.90) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of easyJet to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.60) to GBX 530 ($6.59) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.22) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.46) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.41) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 594.09 ($7.39).

EZJ stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 487 ($6.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,689. The stock has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,222.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.25). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 495.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.42.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

