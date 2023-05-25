Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.44. 599,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,444. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

