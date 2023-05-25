Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.45

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $12.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 274,264 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

