Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.45

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $12.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 274,264 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
