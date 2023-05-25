ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ECARX (NASDAQ:ECXGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ECARX’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

ECARX Stock Down 5.2 %

ECX opened at $6.91 on Monday. ECARX has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ECARX during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECARX Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.