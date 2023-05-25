ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ECARX’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
ECARX Stock Down 5.2 %
ECX opened at $6.91 on Monday. ECARX has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ECARX during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.
ECARX Company Profile
ECARX Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.
