Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $198,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Edify Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948. Edify Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

