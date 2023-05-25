Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECIG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Electronic Cigarettes International Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,129,500 shares.
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Stock Up 11.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Company Profile
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of vaping products and electronic cigarettes. Its brand portfolio include VAPESTICK, FIN, Victory, GreenStix, VIP, E-CIG, and Pro Vapor. The company was founded by Marc Hardgrove on May 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electronic Cigarettes International Group (ECIG)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.