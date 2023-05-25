Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the April 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 516,880 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Trading Up 15.8 %

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,165. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($3.42). As a group, research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

