Elgethun Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 25,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 783,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 196,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,953,000 after purchasing an additional 122,471 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.38. 657,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,654,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

