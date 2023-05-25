Elgethun Capital Management Increases Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Bancorp comprises about 1.9% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.32% of Bancorp worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bancorp by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity at Bancorp

TBBK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,209. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

