Elgethun Capital Management Lowers Holdings in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,106 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in OppFi were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at $42,300,000,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Get OppFi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

OppFi Price Performance

OppFi stock remained flat at $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,110. The company has a market cap of $245.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.70. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.92 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.