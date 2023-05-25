Elgethun Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,047,000 after buying an additional 852,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,905,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after buying an additional 512,333 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 508,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVLU stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 47,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

