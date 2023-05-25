Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

EBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 156.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 47.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 107,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,040 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 943,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE EBS opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $36.14.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Further Reading

