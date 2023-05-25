Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.83

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.83 and traded as low as $79.19. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $79.31, with a volume of 13,391,978 shares traded.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,384,000 after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100,108.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,148,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,975,000 after purchasing an additional 195,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,779,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,201.6% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,467,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,587 shares during the period.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

